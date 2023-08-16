YAHYA MANNEH APPOINTED NATIONAL WOMEN’S TEAM COACH

The Gambia Football Federation on Monday appointed Yahya Manneh as head coach of the women’s senior national team.

Until his recent appointment Mr Manneh was the former assistant coach of the Gambia U-20 team that reached the round of sixteen knock out phase of the Fifa U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

In his new job Manneh is tasked to rebuild and reshape the women’s senior national team. His first assignment will be to lead the team in the forth coming Africa women’s cup of nations qualifiers against Namibia in September.

Manneh holds a Caf C and B coaching licenses and is a specialist in youth player development and coaching, being his area of study in the UK where he attained the FA Youth Module 1&2 qualifications.

He also attained the RFA/Olympic Solidarity Level 3 in coaching and he is a certified Coach Instructor.

Manneh is the founder and head coach of KGH Sports Academy and Club.

He was also the former assistant and head coach of Elite United, Brufut United, Lamin United, Steve Biko and Brentford FC U-21 Academy.

Manneh won awards with the Young Scorpions at Wafu Zone A and Caf tournaments while serving as Assistant Coach under Matarr Mboge and Abdoulie Bojang.

Yahya Manneh will be assisted by Mariama Bom Sowe as his immediate assistant while Abuko United Coach Omar Cham will serve as trainer and Adama Jatta of GAF to remain as goal keeper coach. Manneh and his backroom staff are expected to start off technical preparations next week ahead of the qualifiers for the Awcon finals. The team will train at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum on a regular basis.