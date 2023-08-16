GFF announces calendar for next season

The Gambia Football Federation yesterday issued the national football programme and schedules for the coming season.

The directive covers all its competitions and even the Nawettans.

According to the GFF all nawettans should end by 30 September to give way for the Super Nawettan which starts on 2 October and runs until 5 November.

For the national football leagues the GFF said registration will open from 15 September to 20 October and all leagues will start from 10 November 2023 to 30 June 2024.