Yankuba admits talking with Alagie Kanyi on phone

By Bruce Asemota

Yankuba Touray has admitted before the court yesterday that on the 4th January 2019, he made two phone call conversations with Fatoumatta Jahumpa Ceesay in which he discussed his meetings with the TRRC investigators and asked her to help him reach out to Alagie Kanyi.

He further told the High Court presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh that he got Alagie Kanyi’s telephone number from one Bakary Touray, an immigration officer and a colleague of Alagie Kanyi.

Yankuba Touray made this revelation whilst responding to questions posed to him by State Counsel K. Tah during cross examination.

When it was put to him that on the 5th and 7th January, 2019 he made phone call conversations with Alagie Kanyi, Yankuba Touray admitted but pointed out that it was Alagie Kanyi that first called him but didn’t get him and he returned the call.

He explained that he did not voluntarily call Alagie Kanyi and it was Kanyi who initiated the calls.

Yankuba Touray further told the court that his first meeting with investigators was a few months before his scheduled appearance at the TRRC in June 2019.

He disclosed that during his first meeting with the investigators, he spoke about the 1994 coup and in his 2nd meeting which was on 19th December 2018, he discussed the November 11th 1994 aborted coup.

He disclosed that in his 3rd meeting with the investigators on the 26th December, 2018, he discussed the aborted November 11 coup and the prison visit by the junta members.

Yankuba Touray confirmed he had a meeting with Essa M.Faal, the lead counsel on the 27th December, 2018 and their discussions bordered on his experience as a junta member and the details of what happened.

Hearing continues on the 22nd March, 2021.