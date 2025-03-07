YANKUBA MINTEH RIVALS MO SALAH FOR PREMIER LEAGUE PRIZE

- Advertisement -

Yankuba Minteh is a contender for the Premier League player of the month prize.

The Albion winger has been included in a six-man shortlist.

His performances in February included two goals in the 3-0 win over Chelsea and an assist at Southampton.

Fans also saw Minteh show an improved attention to defending although it is unclear whether that more unsung aspect is taken into account with his nomination.

His fellow contenders are Everton striker Beto, Crystal Palace frontman Jean-Philippe Mateta, Liverpool duo Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai and Tottenham defender Djed Spence.

Of those, Salah – who won the monthly award for November – scored six league goal and had four assists in February.

Beto scored five and Mateta four.

Fans have until midday on Monday to vote for their favourite via the Premier League website.

Those votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to determine the winner of the EA Sports prize.

Salah appears to be favourite to win, even though the Liverpool fans’ vote will be split.

But Minteh’s nomination is another positive sign as he settles into Premier League life and enjoys a run in the team.

The Gambia winger has started Albion’s last six games in league and cup.