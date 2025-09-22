You cannot force smartness

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

You have to understand that whatever someone tells you is what he or she wants you to see or hear. That is why you must use your wisdom to separate fact from fiction, allegation from evidence, and truth from falsehood. Let no one make you to insult anyone or say things against someone if you do not have evidence or cannot prove it.

In recent months, we saw young people direct insults at former Minister Abubacarr (Ba) Tambadou. You wanted accountability. You demanded accountability. A National Assembly Committee was established to investigate his conduct. For days now, Ba Tambadou is before the committee, presenting his side of the story. I am not passing judgment — he will continue to appear, and the investigation is ongoing. But until today, he has remained intact with his evidence.

I mention Ba Tambadou because many of you wrote terrible things about him without waiting for facts. If, after all this, he is not found wanting, I hope you will find the courage to go back and apologise.

- Advertisement -

The truth is most of you have not even read The Republic’s article on his matter. And if you did, you may not have fully understood the content. Yet you still went ahead to draw conclusions and spread words against him. That is how young people allow themselves to be used as tools. You believe in things others say about your fellow Gambians, and you repeat them without proof.

I have seen people cut clips of Ba Tambadou’s testimony, adding false captions to mislead the public. The videos themselves are clear, but the texts written on them deceive viewers. And if you check the comment sections, you find people reacting not to the truth of the video but to the falsehood in the text. One misleading line can misguide thousands of people who do not have time to watch the full video.

Let me be clear: I am not saying Ba Tambadou is clean. I cannot say so. But according to the testimonies before the National Assembly committee, he remains innocent until proven otherwise. If you have not been following his hearings, go and listen. If you are one of those who insulted or castigated him, reflect on your words. If possible, retract them or delete them.

- Advertisement -

The National Assembly is still investigating. Ba Tambadou has admitted that some things could have been handled better. He has given his explanations on appointments, conflict of interest allegations, and even the removal of Alagie Mamadi Kurang from the Janneh Commission. But until the committee makes its conclusion, he deserves fairness.

And this is bigger than Ba Tambadou. We saw the same with Emmanuel Daniel Joof, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission. Many insulted him for decisions taken in good faith, on matters you were not part of and did not fully understand.

Gambians, is this how we will continue to be? You can criticise. You can demand accountability. But do not castigate anyone with words you cannot back up. If we keep allowing ourselves to be misled, to be used as tools, we will destroy our own people and weaken our nation.

This is not about defending anyone. It is about reminding ourselves: you cannot force smartness, but you can choose wisdom.

Yankuba Jallow

Banyaka