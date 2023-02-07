YOUNG SCORPIONS IN FINAL LAP TO CAIRO

As African youth championship nears

With just over two weeks to go for the African youth championship in Cairo, the spotlight is on The Gambia U-20 team which is among 12 teams to compete in this second most important football championship.

According to the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) the team has now increased the tempo of preparations by holding daily training sessions at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field at Yundum.

In the last few days, according to the GFF, young sensations

Ba Lamin Sowe and Mahmud Bajo arrived back from Spain where they both signed new deals. They were part of the team when it won a ticket to the Afcon Under -20 through the WAFU Cup in Mauritania last year.

Former Real de Banjul ace Ebrima Singhateh, plying his trade in the Czech Republic and ex-Steve Biko forward Modou Lamin Marong, playing in Angola have also joined the Young Scorpions training.

The team also includes youngsters Kajali Drammeh of Cape Town City FC in South Africa and Bayern Munich’s Mamin Sanyang, who are expected to join the group in Eqypt

The final list of 25 players is expected to be released by coach Aboulie Bojang. The tournament opens on February 19 in Cairo.