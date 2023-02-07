Ghanaian striker Christian Atsu reportedly trapped in rubble after earthquake in Turkey

Ghanaian soccer athlete Christian Atsu is reportedly stuck under rubble after an earthquake struck Turkey early Monday morning. According to reports, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake erupted near southeast Turkey and northern Syria and generated several aftershocks.

Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor in the Turkish Super Lig, was with team personnel during the earthquake. The 31-year-old striker is believed to be trapped alongside Hatayspor scouting director Taner Savut.

The Independent reported that rescue efforts are ongoing for Atsu and Savut. The 31-year-old striker previously played for Chelsea and Newcastle. Several in the soccer community have offered prayers and support that both are found safely.

Reports also circulated that other Hatayspor members were pulled out of the rubble. Christian Atsu is a professional soccer striker who currently plays for Hatayspor soccer club. He also starred for Chelsea and Newcastle United during his career. In international play, he made 65 appearances for Ghana. He scored nine goals for his national team and was named to the 2014 FIFA World Cup squad.