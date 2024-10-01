Youth central to rebranding the Commonwealth

- Advertisement -

One very important commitment I must pledge as the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, is one that my career as a diplomat has prepared me for, and that is to strengthen efforts and build a strong and connected organisation that prioritises the needs and interests of its member nations.

The Commonwealth is a unique network of nations, people and organisations that share a common heritage and values. We must leverage this strength to create new opportunities for growth, development and cooperation in an all-inclusive democratic and peaceful environment, where promoting and protecting human rights, maintaining peace and security and the progressive development of international law are our collective responsibility.

My vision for the Commonwealth is that of a dynamic organisation where climate change mitigation, promotion and protection of human rights and maintenance of peace and security are sine-qua-non to sustainable trade and development, with a particular focus on small islands and developing states across the length and breadth of the organisation.

These constituencies face unique challenges in terms of education, economic development, climate change and sustainable growth – and the Commonwealth must work together to address these issues and ensure a brighter future for all.

To achieve this vision, the Commonwealth must prioritise connectivity and unity. We must build on the achievements and efforts of the former distinguished Secretaries-General for their remarkable leadership that has brought member states together and created a sense of shared purpose.

We must also work to drive the organisation forward by developing innovative strategies and initiatives to transfer skills and technology through technical assistance to support member nations ease and resolve the collective overarching education, economic, trade and climate-change challenges.

Central to this effort will be a focus on the leveraging of modern technology to enhance opportunities for education, trade and economic development for small and disadvantaged member nations. The Commonwealth has the potential to be a powerful force for growth and prosperity, and we must work to unlock this potential by fostering greater trade and investment between member nations. We will also work to support small businesses and entrepreneurs, who are the engines of economic growth and job creation in many of our member states.

Climate change, being one foremost pressing issue of concern for Small Island and Developing States, requires concerted efforts and commitment to address its threat. The Commonwealth is uniquely positioned to take a leadership role in this area, given the diversity of our member nations and the wide range of challenges they face. We will work to promote sustainable development, reduce carbon emissions and support climate resilience in the most vulnerable countries.

As we remain committed to our founding principles of democracy, promotion and protection of human rights and the rule of law, the Good-Office of the Secretary-General must be strengthened to prevent conflict driven root causes, undemocratic governance and abuse of human rights. With secured tenure of service for secretariat staff and excellent transparent relationship with civil society organisations and other relevant actors, we will be committed to promoting democratic values, protecting human rights and supporting the development of strong and transparent institutions across the Commonwealth.

The welfare and economic security of our youths are core enablers or drivers of my plan, which is informed by the view to rebrand the Commonwealth from an institution that is perceived by some as colonial. The youth must, therefore, play a central role in rebranding the Commonwealth as a historical institution built to bridge differences and create opportunities to foster economic growth of states and citizens.

Such values and objectives must not be limited to flowery statements designed to promise hope from generation to generation. My team of advisers will include the youth for youthful insights and youthful programmes, which will be implemented to directly impact lives and livelihoods of youths across the Commonwealth.

In realising the importance of young people as core pillars of efforts to sustain peace and development in the present day and future, we must also recognise the efforts to achieve gender equality and realise the rights of women and girls across the Commonwealth. It is my hope that when elected as Secretary General, I would place requisite affirmative measures that would lead efforts to ensure that decision- making spaces are inclusive for all.

I believe that the Commonwealth is at the centre of historic possibilities with the recent geopolitics and the multipolarity of our world, presenting, therefore, a new set of challenges and opportunities such as the need for climate justice, financial crisis and threats of terrorism, all leading to calls for strengthening the global order. In this regard, it is pertinent to look at the future positioning of the Commonwealth and examine the type of reforms necessary to ensure that it remains relevant and dynamic in our present world.

It is therefore a call for all heads of nations to look inward with a view to guide resilient reforms that will make the Commonwealth stronger and united to withstand the challenges of our time. As Secretary-General, my office will place considerable attention on the ongoing reform proposals designed to strengthen the organs of the Commonwealth architecture that are the bedrock of the shared values of our organisation.

Dr Mamadou Tangara is Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of The Gambia. He is one of three declared candidates for Secretary-General of the Commonwealth. The others are Shirley Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, and Joshua Setipa, former Minister for Trade and Industry of Lesotho (2015–2017) and Senior Director, Strategy, Portfolio and Partnerships, Commonwealth Secretariat.

The new Commonwealth Secretary-General to succeed Rt Hon. Patricia Scotland KC, who has held the post since 2016, will be elected during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa in October.

Source: africabriefing.com