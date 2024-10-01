The cases at High Court after vacation

- Advertisement -

The High Court is set to resume proceedings on Tuesday 1st October 2024, following the vacation. During this period, several high-profile cases of public interest will resume or start before the court. Here’s a brief overview of each case:

1. Nineteen (19) families vs Maiden Pharmaceutical Company, Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Company, Medicines Control Agency, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Justice.

The case was filed by Nineteen families of acute Kidney Injury (AKI) victims seeking justice for the tragic demise of their children, which was allegedly caused by cough syrup manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceutical Company.

2. Kemeseng Sanneh (Kexx Sanneh)and Coalition of Change vs Minister of Justice and the clerk of the National Assembly.

A case against the Attorney General and the Clerk of the National Assembly for the decision of the National Assembly Members to amend the Commission of Inquiry Act, which creates room or gives the President the power to give amnesty to persons banned from holding public office by a Commission of Inquiry.

We challenged the decision of the parliament and requested the Supreme Court to make a declaration that sections 19, 20 and 21 of the Commission of Inquiry (Amendment Act) 2023, are in direct conflict with sections 200, 201, 202, 203, 204, 205, and 206 of the Constitution of Republic of The Gambia.

It’s our position that the three sections were made in excess of legislative authority (powers). The National Assembly use excessive legislative powers.

3. Abdoulaye Thiam vs. AIsha Fatty. This is a civil suit regarding the recovery of properties and money. Abdoulaye Cham has filed a case against AIsha Fatty, seeking the return of certain properties or compensation for their value, while AIsha denies owing him any property or money.

4. State vs. Kaddijatou Kebbeh. The state has brought a case against Kaddijatou for her alleged involvement in obtaining money through false pretences and theft.

5. UDP vs. President Adviser & Ambassadors. This case focuses on alleged unconstitutional appointments made by the President, concerning his advisors and ambassadors. The UDP party argues that some of the appointments are unconstitutional and should be declared invalid, as those appointed hold political positions simultaneously.

6. State vs. Ousainou Bojang/Amie Bojang. This case involves the alleged murder of two police officers, with another officer being wounded. The state has presented a case alleging that Ousainou Bojang committed murder, while his sister is accused of assisting him in fleeing outside the jurisdiction.

7. Abubacarr Jawara vs. Saikou Drammeh & Kaddijatou Kebbeh. This case involves allegations of theft made by Abubacarr Jawara against Saikou Drammeh and Kaddijatou Kebbeh.

8. Student veil case vs. Schools/Ministry of Justice/Basic Education. In this case, students have filed a case seeking their constitutional rights to wear veils as an expression of their religion.

The students argue that their right to religious freedom should be protected, and they contend that the current restrictions enforced by some schools should be declared unconstitutional and Ministry of Justice and Basic Education should put measures to safeguard their rights.

9. State vs three Senior Health Officials. The accused persons are Muhammadou Lamin Jaiteh – Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health; Balla Kandeh – Programme Manager of the Malaria Control Programme; and Omar Malleh Ceesay – the Executive Director of HePDO.

They are charged with eighteen (18) criminal charges. The charges were Official Corruption, Disobedience of Statutory Duty, Conspiracy, Economic Crimes, Forgery and Theft.

10. The state vs. Kumba Sinyan: This case involves the alleged murder of Lamarana Jallow. The state presented a case alleging that Kumba Sinyan committed the crime of Murder.

11. State vs Arona Tine: The case is a murder charge. Arona Tine allegedly killed Fatoumata Kargbo at a Forex bureau in Westfield by stabbing him with a knife. He denied the charge.

12. State vs Yogo Sowe: The case is an attempted murder, assault causing grievous bodily harm, intentional harm, wounding and domestic violence.

Prosecutors alleged that Yugo Sowe cut his wife on her hand and legs multiple times using a cutlass, resulting in serious injuries.

13. State vs Abba Sanyang: He changed with 27 counts, 10 counts of Disobedience of Statutory Duty, 9 counts of Economic Crimes, 2 counts of Theft, 3 counts of Forgery and 3 counts of Uttering False Document.

14. State vs Augustine Bangura: Murder Trial. Augustime Bangura is accused of killing Sakina Chinedu on the 14th of February 2024, a British lady by hitting her with a hammer at his compound, causing her death.

15. Alagie Jabbi and Mustapha Jabbie vs Gambia International Airline & 11 Others for Missing Gold.

The two brothers want the recovery of one million and forty thousand dollars ($1,040,000) or its equivalent in Gambian Dalasi being the value of 19 kilogrammes of gold owned by them. They accused the Gambia International Airline and the 11 others of converting the gold at the Airport.

16. Stats vs Ebrima Dibba: The case is a charge of Seditious. Dibba, who is on a One Hundred Thousand bail, was arraigned before the court for allegedly publishing seditious comments online against the President of the Republic of The Gambia. Ebrima Dibba denied the accusation.

17. State vs. Yanks Darboe. This case revolves around charges of sedition. Yankuba Darboe is standing trial for sedition for alleged comments he made at the Police Headquarters in Banjul during his detention regarding the 3-Years Jotna protest.

As the proceedings unfold. I intend to bring the proceedings of these cases to the public as if you are present in the courtroom. The aim is to ensure that information is disseminated widely, as an informed nation can engage in meaningful discussions and make informed decisions.

Kexx Sanneh