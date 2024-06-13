Zimbabwe seeks Gambia’s assistance for return to Commonwealth

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Gambia’s diplomatic mission in South Africa is continuing to expand the country’s relations and influence in the Southern African region with more nations formally connected to Banjul

The latest is Zimbabwe where this week Ambassador Fatoumatta Jahumpa Ceesay presented her credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Addressing the Zimbabwean leader, Jahumpa traced the long history of relations between the two countries dating back to the liberation struggle and after Zimbabwe won independence in 1980.

“Zimbabwe and The Gambia have been guided by the spirit of friendship and solidarity and that is why I believe our bilateral cooperation can be strengthened even further in as many areas as possible. Our common membership of the African Union and other multilateral institutions afford us the opportunity to enter into agreements in various fields for the mutual benefits of our peoples.

It is in my fervent hope, therefore that my accreditation as High Commissioner to your great and beautiful country will make possible for our two countries to renew hope in our common endeavours to raise to higher heights, Zimbabwean – Gambian friendship and cooperation”, she told the president.

Ambassador Jahumpa explored areas of cooperation including mines, agriculture higher education, tourism and especially wildlife, which both countries are known to savor.

In response, President Mnangagwa spoke of the cordial relations between the two countries despite the distance. He conveyed his ”profound regards and gratitude to President Barrow and the Gambian people and asked for Gambia’s support in the diplomatic field for Zimbabwe’s reentry into the Commonwealth.

On the area of wildlife, the president offered to donate animals notably elephants which are rare species in West Africa. Ambassador Jahumpa was accompanied by Consul Ousman Rambo Jatta.