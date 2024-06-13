President Barrow vows government’s support to implement national dialogue recommendations

- Advertisement -

State House, Banjul, 12th June 2024: The Preparatory Committee for the National Dialogue briefed His Excellency President Adama Barrow with the report of the first phase of the National Dialogue at State House.

During the presentation, the Gambian leader highlighted the importance of dialogue in consensus-building mechanisms for the Government, political parties, and civil society organisations to identify and address issues of national concern.

President Barrow further re-echoed his commitment to ensure the recommendations put forward by the preparatory committee are reviewed and implemented by the Government.

The President stressed the need for continued religious tolerance, emphasising that all faiths will continue to be treated equally. He revealed that the Cabinet has been reviewing the 2020 Draft Constitution to be presented to the National Assembly for enactment.

The National Dialogue is the first in The Gambia initiated during the Barrow administration to foster national cohesion and realise the theme: “Collective Responsibility of Preserving the Nation, Safeguarding the State, and Securing our Resources.”

Key among the recommendations are:

? The importance of collective responsibility to protect national integrity and resources.

? Encourage political leaders to foster inclusive and open dialogue, emphasising national unity and peace.

? Reintroducing the 2020 Draft Constitution to the National Assembly.

? Strengthening the productive sectors of the economy (securing our marine and land resources)

? The Government is to be impartial in its dealings with all religious groups in the country.

? Expedite the repeal of draconian Press laws.

? Providing the requisite quality and skills development initiatives informed by market demands to create employment opportunities for young people and returnee migrants for their socio-economic integration.