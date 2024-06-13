UTG Registrar appointed new NAQAA boss

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology has announced the appointment of Dr. Momodou Lamin Tarro, currently the Registrar at the University of The Gambia, as the new Chief Executive Officer of the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA) effective July 1, 2024.

Dr Tarro succeeds the late Dr Gibril Jaw, who passed away in November 2023.

“The Ministry is not only confident but also reassured that Dr Tarro will continue his predecessor’s legacy of efficiency, dedication, and selflessness, ensuring continuous quality improvement in the tertiary and higher education sector. His extensive educational background and wealth of experience make him the perfect fit for this role,” a statement from the ministry said.

- Advertisement -

Biography

Tarro was born and raised in the Bakau Police Depot, now Fajara Barracks, and began his education at the Bakau Community Centre Nursery School at Cape Point. He then attended Bakau Primary School and later Armitage High School, where he completed his GCE O’ Levels.

Tarro pursued his GCE A’ Levels at Gambia High School and his academic journey took him overseas in pursuit of higher education, pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in History and International Relations from the University of Sierra Leone, Fourah Bay College, from 1993 to 1997, and later a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from the University of Maiduguri in 1999. He also obtained a Master’s degree in Higher Education Studies: Policy Analysis, Leadership, and Management from the University of Western Cape in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2005 and a second Master’s degree in Public Sector Management from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration in 2006.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, he received a certificate in University Administration from Vilnius University in Lithuania in 2016 and completed a PhD in Public Administration in 2020, with a thesis on Civil Service Reforms and Personnel Administration Systems and Practices in Civil Service Institutions of The Gambia.

Dr. Tarro is a seasoned educationist with extensive experience in university management and administration. As one of the first administrators at the University of The Gambia, he served in various roles: Administrative Assistant (2001-2003), Administrative Officer (2004), Assistant Registrar (2005), Deputy Registrar, Admin (2008), Acting University Registrar (2010), and finally University Registrar (2014-present). During his tenure as University Registrar, he held multiple key positions, including Secretary to the University Senate, Secretary to the University Governing Council, and Advisor to the Vice-Chancellor. He also acted as Master of Ceremonies at university convocations and matriculations. Dr. Tarro’s appointment as the new CEO of NAQAA is a testament to his extensive experience and expertise in educational administration and management. The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology eagerly anticipates the positive impact Dr. Tarro will bring to NAQAA. ”We congratulate him on his new role and wish him a smooth and productive tenure.