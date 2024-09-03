10,000km of railways, 100,000km of highways, 1000 of bridges, 100 ports: China’s felt presence in Africa’s infrastructure connectivity

- Advertisement -

By Talibeh Hydara

Dozens of African leaders have joined their Chinese counterpart for the Beijing summit of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation.

It is the first in-person summit since 2018, with the 2021 Dakar convergence virtually held due to the coronation virus global pandemic.

The Beijing summit gives China and Africa an opportunity to review the strong cooperation and chart new areas of relations.

In a series of press conferences ahead of the summit, officials have been updating the public about this win-win cooperation in the past twenty-four years.

China’s positive presence on the continent across all sectors has been remarkable, with infrastructure attracting the biggest attention.

Roads, railways, bridges, ports and other infrastructures have become the main arteries connecting the continent.

“China has participated in the construction of over 10,000 kilometers of railways, 100,000 kilometers of highways, nearly 1,000 bridges, and 100 ports in Africa. These projects have improved Africa’s infrastructure and promoted economic development,” said Xu Jianping, Director General of the department of regional opening-up of the National Development and Reform Commission, NDRC, on Monday during the first press briefing in the build-up to the FOCAC summit.

The staggering numbers point to China’s support to African countries in advancing connectivity and economic growth.

China built four bridges in The Gambia and at least 50km of roads at a combined cost of USD80 million.

The Basse-Fatoto-Koina road has attracted trade and investment into a previously neglected rural settlement while Fatoto, Basse, Suduwol, and Chamoi bridges have all ensured safe passages and booming trade in both URR north and south.

Mr Jianping said China will expand cooperation to more African countries.

“We will further improve Africa’s infrastructure, promote trade and investment facilitation, and enhance people-to-people exchanges,” he said.

The press briefing also touched on new areas of cooperation ahead of the summit, which officially opens on Thursday.

“China and Africa have expanded cooperation in new areas such as health, green development, digital economy, and innovation. We have implemented various projects, including the construction of hospitals, low-carbon demonstration zones, and digital infrastructure,” Mr Jianping noted.