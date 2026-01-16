13-year-old Modou seeks overseas medical treatment for life-threatening heart condition

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

A 13-year-old boy from Brikama Newtown in The Gambia’s West Coast Region is urgently seeking moral and financial support to undergo critical overseas medical treatment for a severe heart condition. Modou Lamin Nanke, diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease, has been under the care of the MRC Gambia since August 2025, but his condition requires specialised surgical intervention not available locally.

According to his medical report, Modou has a one-year history of symptoms including abdominal distention, pedal and periorbital edema, and exertional shortness of breath. An echocardiogram conducted on 14 August 2025 revealed mitral valve incompetence with preserved biventricular function and a small pericardial effusion. Despite ongoing treatment with diuretics, ACE inhibitors, and prophylactic penicillin, he continues to experience chest pains and orthopnea, indicating the need for urgent surgical correction.

“The medical team has recommended that Modou seek surgical options for correction of his rheumatic heart disease as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the family said. “We are appealing to philanthropists, NGOs, and individuals to come forward and support this young boy in his time of need.”

Modou’s father, Bakary Nanke, is reachable at 5097960 or 7839287 for those wishing to offer assistance or inquire about the case. The family and medical team are optimistic that with timely intervention, Modou can recover and live a healthy life.

Rheumatic heart disease (RHD) is a preventable but serious condition caused by untreated or recurrent streptococcal infections, often linked to poverty, overcrowding, and limited access to healthcare. In The Gambia, RHD remains a significant cause of cardiovascular morbidity, particularly among children and young adults.