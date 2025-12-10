16-would-be migrants arrested in joint security operation

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

A joint security operation in the North Bank Region successfully led to the arrest of 16 would-be migrants attempting to embark on irregular journeys.

The operations, conducted on Monday, targeted priority hotspots including Barra,Ginack Wagan Lodge, Baobab Lodge, and Ebou’s Guest House.

The operation was led by the Essau Police Division, in partnership with the Gambia Navy, Gambia Immigration Department, and the Gambia Fire and Rescue Service.

The 16 individuals intercepted were taken into custody for screening at the Essau Police Station to establish their intentions and gather intelligence.

One individual was released after screening, while 10 were released on bail and 5 remain in custody, including a boat builder suspected of facilitating irregular crossings.

The police, who are still continuing investigations, urged the public to report any suspicious movements or gatherings around crossing points.