GPA clarifies capacity constraints for handling cement vessels

Press release

The Channel Entrance into Banjul Port has never been dredged in the recent past. Since 1997, studies had revealed that in order to deepen the Channel, which has self-maintained its depth, about 4.6 million cubic metres of material need to be removed at an estimated cost then of Euros 35 million. This need was identified to dredge the Channel along a 16 nautical mile range to achieve a depth of 10.5 metres.

It was only in 2018 that the GPA increased the depth at a critical spot along the Channel between buoy numbers 2 and 3 from 7.9 metres to 9 metres. This was aimed at increasing the port capacity in the absence of the huge financial resources required to dredge the whole length of the Channel.

Now that vessels with deeper draft have started calling at Banjul Port, the GPA has launched a restricted tender to dredge the same critical spot from 9 metres to 11 metres.

The bid submission deadline is 19 December 2025 and the works are expected to be completed by end January 2026, provided the selected firm can mobilise within a short period due to the emergency situation.

Meanwhile, the major cement importer has been engaged on alternative logistics arrangements, notwithstanding the economic considerations in deploying vessels with larger quantities to benefit from lower unit prices.

These measures include the use of a smaller coastal vessel to lighten up the mother ships at the anchorage such that weather permitting, one of these two mother ships will proceed to berth on Thursday 11 December.

Thereafter, the importer has committed to deploy vessels with 42,000 tons, such that only 1 trip will be required for the smaller coastal vessel to lighten the mother ship and the subject lady can proceed to berth.

This will be more efficient until the dredging exercise is achieved.

Being committed to increase the Port capacity, the GPA will continue its efforts to secure the services of a competent dredging firm that can mobilise within a short period to increase the depth at the Channel into Banjul due to the emergency situation.

The Gambia Ports Authority