Sanyang community general meeting to discuss village development fund 

The community of Sanyang is gearing up for the highly anticipated madien annual general meeting (AGM) of Sanyang Development Fund (SDF), scheduled for December 13, 2025. The event promises to be a landmark gathering, bringing together natives, stakeholders and friends of Sanyang to chart a course for sustainable development.

The AGM’s theme ‘Laying the Foundation for Sustainable Development’ underscores the community’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and unity in driving development.

The event will provide a platform for critical discussions, idea-sharing, and collective planning to accelerate Sanyang’s growth.

Abdoulie Sallah Fatty, Sanyang diaspora ambassador and PRO of the Fund, highlighted the association’s success in uniting Sanyang’s people at home and abroad.

SDF’s intervention played a crucial role in halting the proposed deep-sea port site shift, saving thousands of compounds and businesses.

The Fund has contributed to the Sanyang Health Center and collaborated with SUKA to support families affected by migrant losses. It also aims at significantly support education and skills development for the youth.

The association plans to provide support for vulnerable groups.

The Sanyang Development Fund also aims to electrify Sanyang with street lighting systems.

Ambassador Sallah Fatty invites all Sanyang natives, especially the youth, to join the Fund and contribute to the community’s development.

He emphasises the importance of unity, understanding, and teamwork among stakeholders to drive Sanyang’s progress.