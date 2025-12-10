Dinding Yiriwa Foundation, ChildFund host workshop for ECD teachers

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Dinding Yiriwa Foundation, in collaboration with Child Fund, recently organized a comprehensive three-day workshop aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of Early Childhood Education (ECD) teachers. The event was held in Sanyang to support educators who play a crucial role in shaping the future of young children in the community.

Mr Balajo, Board Manager, emphasized that early childhood education is the foundation for lifelong learning and development, stressing the need for teachers to be patient, approachable, and dedicated.

Mr Alieu Mendy, Federation Manager, highlighted the Dinding Yiriwa Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting ECD centres in Kombo North and Kombo South districts, providing training, teaching materials, and efforts to create child-friendly learning environments.

Madam Awa Sanneh, President of the ECD Association, stressed the critical role of early childhood care and development, encouraging teachers to recognise their responsibility in nurturing young minds and approach their work with pride and professionalism.

Mr Ceesay, Cluster Monitor, emphasized the importance of creating a positive and supportive classroom atmosphere, encouraging teachers to engage actively with students and maintain a cheerful and nurturing demeanor.

Participants were urged to apply the knowledge gained during the training in their daily teaching practices to improve the quality of education for young children.

The workshop is part of ongoing efforts by the Dinding Yiriwa Foundation and Child Fund to strengthen early childhood education in the region, ensuring every child has the opportunity to build a strong foundation for their future.

The Dinding Yiriwa Foundation and Child Fund remain committed to supporting ECD teachers and promoting quality education for young children in The Gambia.