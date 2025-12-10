Gambia moves towards second submarine cable

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Gambia has taken a major step in its push to boost national connectivity as stakeholders recently convened at the ocean bay hotel to validate the feasibility study for the country’s proposed second submarine cable.

‎The session, organised under the Digital Transformation for Africa/Western Africa Regional Digital Integration Program (WARDIP) of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, brought together government officials, technical experts, private operators and community representatives.

- Advertisement -

The workshop reviewed findings from months of consultations, technical assessments, and environmental and social studies.

‎Serign Omar Lowe, project coordinator, explained that the study examined possible landing sites for the cable and beach manholes, weighing technical, financial, environmental, and community considerations to identify the most viable options.

According to the project coordinator the preliminary environmental and social analysis also outlined potential risks and the mitigation steps required to comply with national laws and the World Bank’s Environmental and Social Framework.

- Advertisement -

‎PC Lowe underscored that the current ACE cable has been in service since 2012 and is reaching its limits. “The second cable is expected to expand bandwidth, improve service reliability, and reinforce the country’s digital backbone,” he said.

He noted that the initiative has grown from a bilateral effort with Guinea into a wider regional undertaking now involving five countries, with three others expressing interest. He added that regional alignment is essential, as cross-border cooperation strengthens the resilience of shared digital infrastructure.

‎Stakeholders were also briefed on the transactional advisory process, which will determine how the contractor for the new cable will be selected. Officials said a limited market approach is being considered as the government works to ensure transparency in procurement.

Technical experts from Tactis, the consulting firm leading the feasibility study, highlighted the need for a future-proof solution capable of meeting the country’s rising data demands. They acknowledged contributions from public and private actors, including operators and community groups engaged during the assessment.

‎Delivering the opening statement on behalf of the permanent secretary, the director of telecommunications and post, Sering Modou Bah described the workshop as a key moment in the country’s digital transformation drive. He urged participants to review the document to ensure the project is built on sound technical, economic, and legal foundations.

‎He stressed that digital infrastructure remains central to national development, with improved connectivity expected to benefit sectors such as agriculture, health, and education.

‎With the validation stage underway, authorities say the project is moving closer to implementation as the country prepares to secure a second international gateway to support its long-term digital ambitions.