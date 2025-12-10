NGBV launches caravan to combat gender-based violence

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Network Against Gender-Based Violence (NGBV) has launched a comprehensive regional awareness campaign to address the rising prevalence of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) across The Gambia.

The campaign, funded by the World Bank and in partnership with the Gambia Bureau of Statistics (GBoS), aims to foster community engagement, raise awareness, and promote safety and protection for vulnerable populations.

The caravan kicked off in the North Bank Region (NBR) and traversed through CRR South, CRR North, Upper River Region (URR), Lower River Region (LRR), Western Coastal Region (WCR), and Foni, culminating in WCR Kombo.

15 dedicated Ambassadors led the campaign, educating communities about GBV, Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA), and Sexual Harassment (SH).

High-level discussions were held in each region’s Governor’s Office to strengthen collaboration and advocacy efforts.

Hamadi Sowe, Welfare Chairperson at WRC, emphasized the importance of addressing GBV, stating that it is a rarely discussed issue in Gambian society, with minors often being the survivors.

Sowe urged communities to break the culture of silence and muslah, and to report cases of GBV.

Baboucarr Mbye, Project Coordinator, explained that the project aims to support G-BOSS in data collection and mitigate issues around GBV.

The project established an ambassador program in every region, training and mentoring ambassadors to disseminate information and promote awareness.

Mbye urged stakeholders to support the regional ambassadors and the campaign, emphasising the importance of collaboration and partnership.

The campaign aims to foster a culture of safety, respect, and equality, reinforcing that protection and awareness are fundamental rights that must be accessible to everyone.