NCCE sensitises public on Anti-Corruption, Criminal Offenses Acts

By Olimatou Coker

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) has concluded a series of sensitisation town hall sessions on the Anti-Corruption Act 2023 and Criminal Offenses Act 2025 across The Gambia. The events, held in URR, CRR, NBR, LRR, and WCR, aimed to strengthen democratic governance through legislative reform.

Mamadou AH Bah, Acting Programme Manager at NCCE, emphasised that the Anti-Corruption Act 2023 and Criminal Offenses Act 2025 are crucial steps in The Gambia’s democratic journey, aimed at deepening accountability, protecting rights, and ensuring justice.

The Anti-Corruption Act 2023 establishes a new Anti-Corruption Commission with powers to investigate and prosecute corruption offenses, including bribery, conflict of interest, and misappropriation of public property.

The Gambia scored 38/100 in Transparency International’s 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, ranking 96th out of 180 countries, highlighting the need for effective implementation of the law.

Bah urged participants to take ownership of the knowledge gained and engage actively in shaping a future where justice and accountability are the foundation of democracy.

The NCCE Acting Program Manager emphasized that laws alone are not enough; community sensitization and civic participation are vital to the success of these reforms.

Musa Amul Nyassi, Deputy Governor of West Coast Region, thanked the NCCE for the initiative and urged participants to disseminate the information and knowledge learned.

Nyassi emphasised that corruption is a deterrent to development and urged Gambians to fight corruption, starting with self-reflection.

The sensitization sessions aimed to promote awareness and understanding of the Anti-Corruption Act 2023 and Criminal Offenses Act 2025, empowering citizens to demand transparency and accountability.