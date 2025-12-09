HAWKS ACCUSES MEDINA UNITED OF UNLAWFUL POACHING OF ITS PLAYERS

- Advertisement -

Veteran league club Hawks FC has accused Second Division side Medina United of unlawful poaching and intentional misrepresentation of three of its players, Mustapha Bojang, Mass Njie and Alieu Manneh, an act Hawks said is a misconduct under FF and Fifa regulatory frameworks.

Hawks alleged that Medina United have been inducing its players to join them without their knowledge, consent or written authorisation.

It further alleged that Medina United also unlawfully presented the players at media events and publishing their names and images on social media as their players.

A letter from Hawks’ lawyers to Medina United seen by The Standard, ordered Medina to ‘cease and desist from making any further approaches or communications to their players, publishing or circulating any content suggesting or implying that they are Medina United FC players. Hawks further warned Medina to stop continuing any form of interference with its players’ contractual matters or engaging in any actions that breach GFF or FIFA transfer regulations.

“Take notice that our client has already lodged a formal complaint with the Gambia Football Federation by a letter dated 15th November 2025 and our client shall pursue all disciplinary remedies available under the FF Statutes, regulations, and disciplinary code and should your club fail to comply with this notice, we have the instructions of our client to immediately commence legal proceedings seeking;(a), damages for unlawful interference with contractual relations; (b), injunctive relief: (C), punitive costs, and (d) any other remedies available under Gambian law,” Hawks warned Medina.

Hawks also urged Medina to make a written confirmation of the letter within 42 hours of receipt of the letter and state that (a); it has ceased all contact with the players;(b); all misleading social media posts have been taken down; and (C), Medina United FC acknowledges that the players remain under contract with Hawks FC.

“Failure to provide the above confirmation will be treated as a refusal to comply, prompting urgent legal action,” Hawks concluded.

The Standard contacted Tijan Masanneh Ceesay, the CEO of Medina United who said: “I have no comments”.