Mboyo field, from dust to splendor

Serekunda Central Zone, a relatively new sports zone has been struggling to catch up with the organisational and infrastructural level its big neighbours Sere-Kunda East and West.

But all that can change now with the amazing transformation of its former iconic eye-sore, Mboyo field (dusty field) to a modern mini-stadium far above the standard of both West and East.

The project is the brain child of the Ministry of Youth Sports and the D62M project proved to be the most successful of all similar projects implemented by MOYS.

The facility boast of a standard football pitch pavilions, basketball, volleyball and handball courts with a modern lighting system.

Perhaps more importantly, for the first time ever, the entire field is fully secured and safe from flooding with canals put in place to divert water to the main Kotu Stream Canal.

“The facility is assigned in the name of National Sports Council but it entirely belongs to the Zone. The NSC will work with them to set up a management committee,” Sports Minister Badjie told The Standard.

The minister said the Mboyo field success story would serve as a benchmark for similar projects to be undertaken by government in the future.