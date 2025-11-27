2 accused persons in FGM case granted bail

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Bundung High Court presided over by Justice I Janneh yesterday granted bail to two women, Hawa Conteh and Oumie Sawaneh, who along with one Fatou Camara, were accused of performing female circumcision on a baby, Sarjo Conteh, which resulted to her death.

According to the court, Camara performed the act while Hawa Conteh provided means and Oumie Sawaneh knew about it but failed to inform the authorities. All three accused persons pleaded not guilty of all counts.

The case is adjourned to 10th December.