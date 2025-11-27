IEC announces by-elections for Bantanjang and Kaiaf wards

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced that council by-elections will be held in the Brikama and Mansakonko Administrative Areas to fill vacancies in two respective wards on Saturday, 10th January 2026.

The wards are Bantanjang in Brikama Area Council and Kaiaf in Mansakonko Area Council

The IEC emphasised its readiness to conduct the polls and encouraged eligible citizens to participate fully in the electoral process.

The release also stated that the nomination of candidates for the by-elections will take place from 25th to 27th December 2025, between 8am and 4pm at the IEC Regional Offices in Sibanor and Mansakonko.

It also stated that the prospective candidates can also begin collecting nomination papers from the same regional offices starting 4th December 2025.

The official campaign period for the by-elections will run from 29th December 2025 to 8th January 2026.