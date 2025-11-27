Nigeria says Ecowas Commission’s internal problems will not affect relations with Gambia

- Advertisement -

Nigeria has reaffirmed its cordial diplomatic relations with The Gambia amid allegations by a senior Nigerian Ecowas official against his boss Ecowas president Dr Omar Touray, a Gambian.

Mr Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesman of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called a media conference in Abuja on Monday in response to a letter allegedly written by Dr Omar Touray to Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister requesting the withdrawal of Ecowas Commissioner for Internal Services, Nigeria’s Nazifi Darma who made serious allegations against Dr Touray including favouring Gambians for appointments.

It was also triggered by another letter from a civic society organisation called “Make A Difference Initiative,” to The Gambian president, requesting the recall of Touray, on grounds of alleged misconduct.

- Advertisement -

But the Nigerian foreign affairs spokesman said people should avoid making comments that would cause unnecessary diplomatic misunderstanding between friendly countries, such as Nigeria and The Gambia.

He said there was a newspaper analysis on one of the radio stations in Nigeria, whereby an analyst made statements that the ministry is not pleased with.

“The ministry wants to state categorically clear that there is no issue between Nigeria and The Gambia, and that we have a very cordial relationship. Nigeria has helped The Gambia in different dimensions; Nigerians have occupied sensitive positions in The Gambia, from the military to their hospitals and to their judiciary. A Nigerian has been Chief Justice of The Gambia,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Ebienfa added: “We have been head of their military, we helped them during crisis periods; we worked together, even collaborated in different international arena.

He explained that appointments at the Commission are done by the Authority of Heads of State and Government, who assign portfolios to different member states.

“The member countries where the portfolios are assigned nominate candidates that are reviewed or assessed by an adhoc ministerial committee.

“This is then submitted to the Commission, for onward submission to the Ecowas Council of Ministers for decisions. The Ecowas Council of Ministers then takes the final decision on the appointment and confirmation of commissioners,” he said.

Ebienfa explained that Darma had been invited by the ministry to brief it on the situation at the Commission, which he has satisfactorily done.

He said that the ministry had already made its position known to President Bola Tinubu on the best decision to take in the interest of Nigeria on the matter.

“But Darma has also taken Touray to the Community Court of Justice, so in that case, there is nothing much anyone can do since the matter is in court,” Ebienfa said.

He revealed that disciplinary matters involving commissioners and the commission are handled by the Council of Ministers.