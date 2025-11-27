Veep tells Assembly Barrow has only one state allocated land

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The vice president Muhammed BS Jallow yesterday confirmed to lawmakers that President Adama Barrow has only one state allocated land but he could not tell where the said land is located.

He has responding to a question from Latrikunda lawmaker Yaya Sanyang who sought clarification on the number of state lands allocated to the president and their lease numbers.

VP Jallow maintained that he does not have those details from the Ministry of Lands;

Member for Busumbala Muhammed Kanteh asked the VP if he was aware that the president is developing a disputed land, belonging to the Ministry of Justice. But this question was ruled out by presiding Speaker Seedy Njie. “You are seeking the VP’s opinion on matters that are not substantiated,” Speaker Njie said.

However the vice president said he is not aware of any constructions at the said plot.