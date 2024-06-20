2 NORWAY CUPPLAYERS ONTRIALS ATBODO/GLIMT

- Advertisement -

Two key players in The Gambia’s successful 2023 Norway Cup are in Norway for trials.

They are captain Assan Sanyang, a midfielder and winger Adama Isatou Susso.

The duo will undergo trials at top Norwegian club side FK Bodo/Glimt. The club which featured in this year’s Europa League got attracted to the boys during last year’s Norway Cup where the Gambian team won the Under-16 trophy.

- Advertisement -

Tijan Jaiteh, a former Gambia international and coordinator of Norway Cup in The Gambia, said he is delighted and proud of the boys’ achievement, praying for their success”. This is amazing because these boys come from a local Gambian initiative that has attracted international attention. It should be a proud moment for all Gambians,” he said. Jaiteh said Sanyang and Susso both had a fantastic tournament in last year’s Norway Cup and would be linking with the rest of the team for this year’s edition in a couple weeks’ time.