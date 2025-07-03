‘2 soldiers found with items stolen from Jammeh’s house’

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Defence Minister Serign Modou Njie yesterday told the National Assembly that some of the items allegedly stolen from the residence of former president Jammeh in Kanilai were found in possession of two soldiers.

The minister was responding to a question by Foni Kansala NAM Almameh Gibba who wanted to know the update on the alleged theft at at the former president’s house which he alleged resulted in the loss of a big mattress, 9 TV sets, 2 washing machines, 3 deep freezers, 10 dining chairs and VIP suits.

Hon Gibba wondered how the theft occurred even though the residence is now a military barracks with guard posts on both sides of the compound.

In his response, Minister Njie said following the incident, a military panel was set up to investigate the matter and even though the inquiry did not conclusively identify all individuals responsible for the theft, a number of items were recovered from the rooms of two soldiers.

“These items include 1 large mattress, 4 chairs, 1 table, 7 cooking pots, 3 speakers, 9 conference microphones, 2 refrigerators and a walking stick,” the minister said.

He promised that disciplinary actions will be taken against the two soldiers in accordance with military regulations.

He added that several other items remain unaccounted for as they could not be recovered by the initial investigation.

The minister said he has ordered for the establishment of a broader investigation team to include other security agencies.

Asked how the theft occurred since the property is heavily guarded by the military, Njie said the theft did not occur in the immediate presence of the soldiers but in other apartments in the garden area.

Gambia calls for united action against insecurity in Africa

Seedy SK Njie, Deputy Speaker of The Gambia’s National Assembly and chairman of its Defence and Security Committee, yesterday called for a unified front against the continent’s escalating insecurity. He was speaking in Abuja, Nigeria, at the official opening of National Assembly chairpersons of defence and security committees meeting.

Njie reminded the gathering about the widespread impact of violence, armed robbery, terrorism, insurgencies, and banditry plaguing Sub-Saharan Africa, underscoring the critical role of security forces in safeguarding national territories and sovereignty, while also appealing to legislators and leaders to renew their commitment to ensuring the internal security and safety of their citizens.

Conveying greetings from The Government and People of The Gambia and her commitment to the maintenance of security, law and order, Hon. Njie advocated for a collaborative approach towards achieving a sustainable and peaceful Africa. He highlighted that such peace is essential for the socio-economic development and well-being of all Africans. He concluded by urging African legislators to prioritise defence and security matters and allocate sufficient resources to effectively address the continent’s growing security challenges.