Gambia calls for united action against insecurity in Africa

Seedy SK Njie, Deputy Speaker of The Gambia’s National Assembly and chairman of its Defence and Security Committee, yesterday called for a unified front against the continent’s escalating insecurity. He was speaking in Abuja, Nigeria, at the official opening of National Assembly chairpersons of defence and security committees meeting.

Njie reminded the gathering about the widespread impact of violence, armed robbery, terrorism, insurgencies, and banditry plaguing Sub-Saharan Africa, underscoring the critical role of security forces in safeguarding national territories and sovereignty, while also appealing to legislators and leaders to renew their commitment to ensuring the internal security and safety of their citizens.

Conveying greetings from The Government and People of The Gambia and her commitment to the maintenance of security, law and order, Hon. Njie advocated for a collaborative approach towards achieving a sustainable and peaceful Africa. He highlighted that such peace is essential for the socio-economic development and well-being of all Africans. He concluded by urging African legislators to prioritise defence and security matters and allocate sufficient resources to effectively address the continent’s growing security challenges.