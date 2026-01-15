2 suspects charged with murder of Heewal forex bureau cashier

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Gassama

Two men have been arraigned before Magistrate Kebba Baldeh of Brusubi Court, accused of killing a young cashier, Isatou Fatty at the Heewal Forex Bureau in Brusubi last month.

The duo, Musa Saine a Senegalese national and Dawda Kora a Gambian, face two counts of murder and conspiracy to commit a felony.

On the first count, prosecutors alleged that Musa Saine and Dawda Kora on or about 20th day of December 2025 at Brusubi Turntable conspired among themselves to commit felony therein, to with, murder, thereby committing an offense.

The second count accused them of, with malice aforethought causing the death of Isatou Fatty by stabbing her with a knife multiple times on her chest and back thereby committing an offence.

When the case was called yesterday, police prosecutor Inspector O Jaiteh informed the court that since murder charges attracts life sentence; she was applying for the court to transfer the matter to the high court, which was granted. The accused persons are remanded pending their appearance at the high court.