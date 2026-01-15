‘Most violence against women occurs in the music industry’

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Mariama Jobarteh, a women rights activist and CEO of civil society group Fantanka has revealed that between 30 to 50 percent of sexual and gender-based violence against women occur within the music industry.

Fantanka was established in 2018 with a purpose to promote sexual and reproductive health, ensuring that people have positive sexual and reproductive health attitudes.

Jobarteh was speaking during a two- day training organised by Fantanka in collaboration with gender activist group HeForShe music movement at Baobab Hotel. She revealed that it is important for Gambians to ensure that each of us understands the importance of speaking against violence, whether it is against women, or men. “There are so many deeper issues that are within this in our country that we don’t know about because of challenges around research,” she said, stressing that musicians can play a strong part in the education and betterment of society. “The public listens to you and emulates you so whatever you do, other people try to copy you. So if you understand the depth of the problem, and speak to the people about issues affecting society, we will be a lot closer to addressing the more significant issues around violence against women or sexual and gender-based violence,” she told her audience of musicians.

Sanna Jarju, the Director of the Creative Industries, said gender-based violence in the music industry is a serious issue, and they are not taking it lightly as a Centre.

Yusupha Keita, Country Director, International Trade Center (ITC) said over 50 percent of the population are women and they can’t be left out in the process of addressing gender -based violence.