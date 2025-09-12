2 top Talib loyalists resign from UDP

- Advertisement -

Tombong Saidy, a senior member of the United Democratic Party has resigned from the party.

In his resignation letter, Mr Saidy cited differences over the party’s current direction and leadership decisions.

“My decision to resign is rooted in a profound belief in the direction and future leadership of The Gambia. I have come to the firm conviction that Talib Bensouda possesses the vision, integrity, and capability necessary to lead not only the UDP but the entire nation towards a more prosperous future.”

He said Bensouda represents the best chance for success in the 2026 presidential elections and is the leader who could have unified and inspired the party and the country.

“However, it is clear that the current trajectory of the party does not align with this belief. I cannot, in good conscience, continue my membership when the potential of a leader like Mr Bensouda is not being recognised and embraced as the best path forward,” he stated.

Former Deputy campaign manager’s resignation in a similar development, Baboucarr Jammeh, better known as “John Loppy”, a founding member of the UDP and former deputy campaign manager, has also tendered his resignation, describing it as “painful but a necessary choice triggered by recent developments”.

Jammeh accused the UDP of marginalising and insulting Mayor Bensouda and other “progressive” voices.

He said such actions undermined the very principles of fairness and respect upon which the UDP was founded.

“I cannot continue to serve in a party where those who bring new ideas and genuine commitment to national renewal are vilified rather than supported,” Jammeh stated.

The two however pledged their continued commitment to the Gambian people and expressed optimism about working with others who share Bensouda’s vision of building a just, inclusive, and prosperous nation.