Ex-KMC CEO claims mayor made her approve payments

By Arret Jatta

The former CEO of Kanifing Municipal Council, Sainabou Martin-Sonko, testified before the Local Government Commission of Inquiry, revealing that she was often required to approve payments by Mayor Bensouda.

The witness explained that she had no authority to approve payments without the mayor’s knowledge and often had to seek his approval, even for small amounts.

She recalled instances where the mayor would write “approved” on documents, but the finance director would require her signature before processing payments.

“For almost every other approval, you have to go to the office of the mayor even if it is sent to you through the normal mailing system of the council. Once it is received, I will go and consult him,” she said.

Furthermore, the CEO said when she was newly appointed, she was made to approve payments the previous acting CEO did not approve.

“When I became CEO, a list was given to me – a list of contractors that the council was owing at the time. I can recall Kanjura Kanyi being in the mayor’s office and I was asked to go and answer to the mayor. When I went there, I found Kanjura in the office with the mayor and the then deputy mayor Pa Musa Bah. A list was given to me in the presence of Pa Musa and Kanjura. The former acting CEO deliberately refused to pay these people and there was no genuine reason behind it according to them, so they wanted me to make those payments with immediate effect,” she explained.

Asked by Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez who wanted her to effect those payments, the witness said; “The mayor and Kanjura Kanyi”.

The lead counsel read and showed the witness the payment vouchers amounting to almost D1 million.

The witness said she approved the payments and the finance director processed them.

The witness went on to say: “These are some of the payments that were bombarded on me as CEO during my time at the council”.

The lead counsel made a request to the commission to summon Dr Alieu Keita, the finance director, and Kanjura Kanyi to testify on Monday. The request was granted. The hearing continues.