20 women charged with indecent conduct in Brikama

By Amadou Jadama

Twenty people, all of them ladies believed to be Nigerians, were yesterday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Sallah Mbai at the Brikama court accused of idle and disorderly conduct at Brikama Durumakolong.

The young ladies were slammed with a single count of idle and disorderly conduct with all of them denying the charges.

The accused persons are Anthony Anita Chima Joy, Fabour Ehikioya, Victor Ubabako, Arta Charle, Callistas Chimaka, Blessing Godwin, Isiwele Fabour, Chiwendu Okafor, Erika Omordion, Blessing Alfred, Goodness John, Anita Ndawen, Eva Ibeaw Chi, Blessing Chakalu, MMesoma Joy, Titi Justice, Happy Frank, Joy Friday and Marry Dan. They were not represented in court.

According to police prosecutor Corporal 5099 Mariama Ngum, the 20 accused persons were found behaving in disorderly and indecent manner in a public place. She said the incident happened on 5 August at Brikama Durumakolong.

The accused persons asked for bail which Magistrate Sallah Mbai granted in the sum of D10, 000 each with one Gambian surety who shall swear to the affidavit of means and deposit a valid national ID card.

The case is adjourned to 5 September for hearing.