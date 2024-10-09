200 NYSS Corps inducted

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

Vice President Muhammadou Jallow yesterday presided over the swearing-in of the 15th batch of the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSS).

The batch numbering 200 is drawn from all the administrative regions of the country, 106 of them are female and 94 male.

- Advertisement -

The induction ceremony held at the Independent Stadium in Bakau marked the official entry of these young Gambians into national service, symbolising their commitment to the country and its development.

Vice President Jallow commended the corps for their dedication and willingness to serve the nation and emphasised the importance of their role in national development since the country’s future is intricately linked to the contributions of its youth.

Bakary Badjie, the minister of youth and sport, underscored the important role youth play towards the socio-economic development of a country. “It is therefore important to create strategies for the creation of employment opportunities. The government has developed various youth intervention programs which are geared towards helping to create the enabling environment to build the skills and character of our youth to become productive citizens,” Minister Badjie stated.

- Advertisement -

He urged the corps members to completely focus on their skills training program and ensure that they complete the program with good grades.

Abass Bah, executive director, NYSS, said the objective of the skill acquisition training is to provide young people with the opportunity of acquiring skills training from different institutions on any of the skill areas of their choice.

The ceremony was marked by vibrant cultural displays and performances, showcasing the rich diversity of The Gambia. Family members and well-wishers looked on with pride as the corps members took their oaths, pledging to serve with integrity and commitment.

One of the newly sworn-in corps members, Fatoumatta Baldeh, shared her excitement and optimism about the journey ahead. “This is a great honor for me and my fellow corps members. We are ready to serve our country, and we look forward to the experience and the impact we can make,” she said.

In a solemn moment, on behalf of the Chief Justice, Justice Na Ceesay Sallah-Wadda administered the oath of allegiance to the corps members.