22.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, October 10, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Gambia, others face backlash after supporting proposal to commercialise whaling

398
- Advertisement -

The Gambia, Senegal, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Ghana and Guinea-Bissau faced backlash after co-sponsoring an effort to end the four-decade-old moratorium on commercial whaling at the International Whaling Commission’s (IWC) most recent meeting in Peru.

The seven West African nations argued that it would help fight food insecurity. The move, unexpected from nations with no whaling tradition, was met with dismay from conservation groups.

The resolution was ultimately withdrawn due to lack of support, along with a separate motion to declare whaling a source of global food security.

- Advertisement -

However, its proponents are working to refine their case ahead of the next IWC meeting in Australia in 2026.

“This proposal was never about food security,” said Madison Miketa, a wildlife scientist at Humane Society International. “The nations that put it forward have no history or cultural traditions of eating whale meat.” He added that genuine food security was too important to be used as a political football.

More than 100 scientists and experts from the region publicly agreed there was neither a tradition nor a need for whaling in west and central Africa.

Previous article
200 NYSS Corps inducted
Next article
Report claims both Israel and Hezbollah raise funds in West Africa
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions