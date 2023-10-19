33.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, October 19, 2023
type here...
Gambia News

211 Gambian migrants repatriated from Libya and Niger

145
spot_img
- Advertisement -

Press release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad is pleased to announce the successful repatriation of two hundred and eleven (211) voluntary returning migrants from Libya and Niger.

The first group of one hundred and twenty-two (122) migrants from Libya arrived at the Banjul International Airport on Thursday, 5th October 2023.

- Advertisement -

Subsequently, another eighty-nine (89) stranded Gambian migrants were also evacuated on Monday 16th October 2023 from Niger.

The repatriations were made possible through collaboration with The Gambia High Commission in Abuja, International Organization for Migration (IOM) Banjul, IOM Niger, IOM Libya and the Gambia Association in Libya.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assures the public of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the well-being and interests of Gambians abroad.

Previous article
Sonko back on hunger strike
Next article
First Lady, others discuss healthcare at India summit
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions