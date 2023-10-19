211 Gambian migrants repatriated from Libya and Niger

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad is pleased to announce the successful repatriation of two hundred and eleven (211) voluntary returning migrants from Libya and Niger.

The first group of one hundred and twenty-two (122) migrants from Libya arrived at the Banjul International Airport on Thursday, 5th October 2023.

Subsequently, another eighty-nine (89) stranded Gambian migrants were also evacuated on Monday 16th October 2023 from Niger.

The repatriations were made possible through collaboration with The Gambia High Commission in Abuja, International Organization for Migration (IOM) Banjul, IOM Niger, IOM Libya and the Gambia Association in Libya.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assures the public of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the well-being and interests of Gambians abroad.