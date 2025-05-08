22 arrested for car drifting

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Police on Sunday arrested 22 individuals for illegal car drifting within the Brusubi area as part of ongoing efforts to curb reckless driving and promote road safety.

Sainabou Manjang, Acting police spokesperson told The Standard that the suspects were caught in the act and subsequently arraigned before the Bundung Magistrates Court, with 7 remanded at Mile 2 and the Juvenile Wing in Jeshwang until May 14 when their case will continue.

“Meanwhile, 12 others have been granted bail while 2 are scheduled to appear in court on May 7”, the acting police spokesperson said.