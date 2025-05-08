Philanthropy unequalled: Dr Jan and Maureen Schouten, MRC-Holland

- Advertisement -

By Saihou Omar Gigo

In the villages no one go to; in the communities of deferred promises; oh, yes, in the towns and cities filled with kids without address, therein flourished these fountains of light called schools, powered by the purse of a Dutch couple Dr Jan and Maureen Schouten, founders of the MRC Holland Foundation in The Netherlands.

Dr Jan Schouten is a renowned, world class Dutch scientist, who discovered Multiplex Ligation Dependant Probe Amplification (MLPA), which is globally used in labs researching hereditary diseases and disorders. Peculiar to MLPA is its simplicity, accuracy, and affordability.

Dr Schouten’s ground-breaking work revolutionized scientific laboratories much the same way Bill Gates’ Windows forever changed the world of computers. And like Bill Gates, who has given over $100 billion dollars of his wealth, Dr Schouten’s generosity defies the senses.

Not even a decade ago, here in The Gambia (the Improbable Nation), some schools, due to inadequate classes, ran morning and evening shifts; students had classes under trees and sheds; and to crown the humiliation, some students had to carry their own desks and chairs to schools. In fact many children dropped out of school because of the distance to the nearest school.

It was discomforting, but more so demeaning! Then out of nowhere came Jan and Maureen who essentially retired that system and brought dignity back to our schools. As if ordained, it turns out that the pre-eminent scientist called SCOUTEN, born in the Dutch village of SCHOORL, just fell in love with schools in The Gambia.

In the history of time, no one has ever given so much, in so short a time to so many Gambians. The statistics are staggering, otherwise stunning.

In just nine years, the MRC- HOLLAND FOUNDATION has intervened in over 400 schools; built more than 4300 new classrooms; renovated over 2000 classrooms; built more than 1500 dormitories; over 2000 new staff quarters; built more than 6500 new and rehabilitated toilets, as well as 200 new and renovated school kitchens; and brought water and solar power systems to over 250 schools, and continuing with a staggering 10 classrooms per week

All newly built MRC- HOLLAND classes are furnished with desks, chairs, blackboards and cupboards. They are also equipped with modern computer labs. And at the tertiary level, they offer thousands of scholarships plus laptops and stipends to well-deserving students. Who does all this at such scale and speed anywhere in the world?

The extraordinary success story of MRC- HOLLAND in The Gambia is an outgrowth of dedication, sacrifice, and service to humanity. The donors have chosen to invest most of their fortune, not in themselves and their families, but in hundreds of thousands of young Gambians with whom they share little in common, except the pre-eminent bond of humanity.

They have invested to educate, uplift, and liberate Gambians from the dangers of ignorance and the dehumanizing nature of poverty. Nonetheless, however much the donors wanted to help this country, the project couldn’t have succeeded without the skilled and robust leadership of Dr Henriette Sonko and her local implementation team assisted by Mr Lamin Saidy. Equally importantly, is the unprecedented cooperation and facilitation of The Gambia Government since 2017.

From their modest offices and cars to their thrifty contracts, there is zero-waste, zero-cheating at MRC Holland. The team leader, Dr Henriette Sonko, also a Dutch national, is a highly- priced gift to the people of this country. She has dedicated a life-time of service to Gambians. And her no-nonsense approach to work translates into seriousness on every part, from contractors to cleaners! At MRC HOLLAND, serious people, do serious work!

Without doubt, the story of MRC Holland in The Gambia shall be told, and its Probes Amplified not only in the quiet and cosy scientific laboratories, but also in unknown villages, by unheard of voices and unfamiliar names, who are small in possession, yet giant in grace as well as gratitude.

To the hundreds of brilliant, hard-working scientists and researchers of MRC Holland and its associates, thank you for making it happen.

To Dr Jan and Maureen, what an example you are to the world, particularly in these strange times when some of the world’s wealthiest few have not only seemingly turned their backs on the most-deprived majority, but resolutely determined to pull-out the little, if not the last piece, keeping them standing.

Here on the grand stage of folklore, our beautiful birds and bards shall sing your names long after you have past this way. They shall know you by your deeds and drink from your inspiration. They shall memorize and immortalize you by painting your glory on our big streets, schools and squares much the same way Johnannes Vermeer painted pictures on the streets and alleys of Holland.

To the world, please understand that the world was never balance and fair then, not now, not forever. Thus, in ways big or small, endeavour to be that change-agent. Sow the seeds of empathy, needle the fabric of our differences, breathe the air of care and kindness to others, for at some point, “we all need somebody to lean on”.

The author, Mr Saihou Omar Gigo, is a prominent Gambian writer and builder.