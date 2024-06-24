3 die of alleged drug abuse

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Police announced yesterday that they are investigating the death of three young people suspected of losing their lives after taking drugs.

According to a statement on its Facebook page, the Gambia police revealed that a 26-year-old Aja Majula Hydara from Latrikunda German died on Friday, following an incident at Dunes Night Club in Palma Rima with preliminary investigations indicating that she experienced severe reactions after consuming an alleged drug and was rushed to Kanifing General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

- Advertisement -

They said a 23-year-old Titi Camara from Latrikunda German is currently in custody assisting with the investigations.

Similarly, the death of 20-year-old Alhagie Darboe from Banjul is also linked his consumption of alleged drug and in this case, police said they are actively pursuing one Balanding, implicated in selling the drug to Darboe.

Also in Barra, police are investigating the death of 26-year-old Bubacarr Sarr who allegedly consumed kush, leading him to cut off his own tongue, and bleeding to death.

- Advertisement -

“In light of these tragic events, the Office of the IGP and the entire police leadership earnestly request public support, particularly from parents and youth groups, in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking. Strengthened cooperation and coordination between the police and the public are essential to restoring the safety and security we all yearn for,” the police said.