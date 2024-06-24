Senegalese journalist interviews Jammeh in exile

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

A Senegalese journalist is launching a new magazine, The Atlantic with an exclusive interview with former president Yahya Jammeh.

According to Pape Sané, his interview with the former Gambian leader revealed interesting tales about his relation with former Senegalese president Macky Sall, the nature of his exile in Equatorial Guinea among other things.

In his preview of the interview, the journalist said Jammeh told him that he has not interfered in any Gambian affairs in respect of the accord signed between him and Ecowas and other organizations that paved way for him to go into exile even though those bodies are not respecting the accord.

He said Jammeh also revealed that before the last election, a delegation was sent to him in Malabo to beg for his party the APRC to support Adama Barrow to go for a second term but he had advised that such decision be taken by the current leader of the party in Banjul. “The man at the head of Jammeh’s party, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, is now the speaker of the Gambia National Assembly. So I am of the opinion that Jammeh and Barrow have some contacts,” the journalist said.

But according to him, Barrow will not seek another term largely because his main supporter in Dakar former president Macky Sall is not in power. “Barrow’s key security protection is in the hands of Senegalese forces and he does not have that assurance as a head of state. So if today, President Diomaye Faye decides to withdraw the troops, Barrow will not even hesitate to resign by himself,” he noted. He said his magazine will be issued on 6-or 7 July.