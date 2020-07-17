3 in court for bigamy

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Three people Isatou Sey, Muhammed Sey and Binta Barry, were arraigned yesterday before Magistrate Peter Adoh Che of the Brikama Magistrates Court charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit felony and bigamy.

Police prosecutor Chief Inspector Amat Touray alleged on 2 December 2019, at New Yundum the trio jointly conspired among themselves to commit a felony. Isatou Sey, while being married to Momodou Jallow, is accused of contracting another marriage with Muhammed Drammeh without any authority.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.The trial Magistrate Che granted them bail in the sum of 5000, 00 dalasi each with one Gambian surety.

Police prosecutor Touray applied for an adjournment to enable him to call his witnesses. His application was granted by the court.

The accused persons were unrepresented by a lawyer. However, the court adjourned the case to 22 July for hearing.