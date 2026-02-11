3 NAMs drop suit against Clerk over removal from Ecowas Parliament

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Former Gambian Ecowas parliamentarians Fatoumata ‘Touma’ Njai of Banjul South, Samba Jallow of Niamina Dankunku, and Kebba Barrow of Kombo South have decided to withdraw a lawsuit they instituted against their removal from the Ecowas parliament by the Clerk of the National Assembly and the Attorney General. The NAMs said their removal was unlawful as it did not follow due process

The aggrieved lawmakers wanted the high court to declare that the attempts by the Clerk of the National Assembly to remove them from their elected membership in the Ecowas Parliament are discriminatory, unconstitutional, null, and void.

They also wanted the court to issue an interim order restraining the Clerk, from attempting to remove them from their elected membership of the regional parliament. This order was granted by Justice Jallow-Sey on April 3 2024. However, the Clerk went ahead to replace them with Amadou Camara, Sheriff Sarr and Maimuna Ceesay-Darboe .

The case has since stalled but proceeded yesterday before Justice Zainab Nguie Mboob of Kanifing where counsel for the plaintiffs Lamin J Darboe represented by his assistant submitted orally that his clients have decided to withdraw the case. However, the defendants were not present in the court and were therefore not informed about the withdrawal. The matter is adjourned to Feb 24 for formal application and for the state to be notified.