3 panels set up to handle complaints against legal professionals

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Chief Justice Hassan B Jallow has inaugurated three disciplinary panels to hear complaints and allegations against legal practitioners and issue rulings.

The panels constituted in accordance with section 28 of the Legal Practitioners Act, 2024 will adjudicate petitions lodged against legal practitioners.

- Advertisement -

Members of the first panel are: Justice Sarah Aryee chairman, private legal practitioner Lamin S Camara and Abdoulie Colley of State Law Office.

Panel 2 is chaired by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh with private practitioner Yassin Senghore and Dr Sarah Hope Tebira from State Law Office as members while the third panel is chaired by Justice Isatou Janneh with Frederick Forster and Aji Adam Ceesay appointed as members.

Chief justice Jallow who congratulated the panelists on behalf of the General Legal Council and the Judiciary, said: “It is crucial that allegations against legal practitioners are investigated and judicially determined, benefitting both the public and the legal practitioners.”

- Advertisement -

CJ Jallow also averred that members of the bar and all legal practitioners are indispensable to the justice process and their integrity is vital for maintaining public confidence in the legal system.

On his part, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, a judge of the high court said; “We have a responsibility to ensure this profession is properly regulated amidst the challenges we face. We will deliver to expectations without fear or favour, affection or ill will. We thank the chief justice for his confidence in us and the members of the General Legal Council.”