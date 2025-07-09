3 teachers arrested at daara where fire killed 2 students

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Police have arrested one Ebrima Hassan Cham the head teacher of a daara (Quranic School) in Sinchu Alagie where a recent fire resulted in the death of students.

Two other teachers, Alagie Jobe and Omar Cham have also been arrested as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

A police update on the case revealed that during investigations, one of the arrested teachers, Alagie Jobe, admitted that two boys had previously absconded from the daara and were subsequently returned by their parents and to prevent them from escaping again, the boys were allegedly chained and locked inside the dormitory where the fire started.

The victims are 12-year old Abubacarr Mbacke and 11-year-old Muhammed Njie .

Police yesterday strongly advise all “daaras” to implement strict fire safety measures and to uphold the welfare and rights of children placed under their care.