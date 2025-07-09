Gov’t launches digital tax invoicing system

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The government, through the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), has officially launched a Digital Invoicing System as part of its ambitious drive to modernise tax administration and boost revenue collection.

In April, the government signed the e-invoicing agreement with Avatar Technologies, an aerospace engineering services and management consulting firm headquartered in Greenbelt, Maryland, USA.

This cutting-edge e-invoicing platform is designed to simplify invoicing processes, reduce errors, and enhance the accuracy and transparency of tax reporting across the country.

The initiative follows a comprehensive due diligence visit by GRA officials to Côte d’Ivoire to study their tax administration systems and ensure the new solution meets legal, technical, and functional requirements tailored to The Gambia’s needs.

The digital invoicing system will enable real-time monitoring of sales data, drastically reducing under-declaration and tax evasion by providing the GRA with immediate access to verifiable transaction records.

It complements other recent digital reforms such as the Digital Weigh Bridge, Fuel Integrity Marking System, and Digital Tax Stamp—all of which have contributed to significant revenue gains in early 2025.

Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe emphasised that this system is a critical step in the broader digital transformation agenda aimed at increasing efficiency, widening the tax base, and promoting transparency.

By reducing paperwork and administrative burdens on businesses and minimising manual data entry errors, CG Darboe added, the e-invoicing system promises to revolutionise VAT and other tax collections.

“It also aligns with international best practices, enhancing The Gambia’s fiscal governance and economic development prospects,” he added.

The Minister of Finance Seedy Keita said the launch marks a milestone in The Gambia’s journey towards a fully digital tax ecosystem, reinforcing the government’s commitment to leveraging technology for national development and improved public service delivery.

He commended President Adama Barrow for spearheading the country’s digital transformation agenda.

CG Darboe added that taxpayers should not see the new initiative as a trap.

“It is a tool designed to support. The e-invoicing system can support taxpayers by reducing the burden of preparing tax returns manually, increase transparency, ensure accuracy, and empower businesses with better tools to manage their business transactions,” he added.

Minister Keita said the government is of the view that the best way forward can be achieved through a transformative agenda of digitalisation which brings about transparency and integrity.

He said from the electronic invoicing, the GRA will have a fair idea as to what the turnover is for their financial reporting.

“It will go a long way in increasing transparency of not only the VAT aspect but the overall corporation tax and other elements of operations,” he said.

Nicolas ST Remy, a representative from Avatar Technologies said the company’s mission is to help the government unlock the full potential of its economy by making every transaction visible, verifiable and valuable.

“We are proud to enter this partnership with GRA to bring this e-invoicing platform in The Gambia. It is a tool designed to not only enhance revenue collection but to foster various services including accountability and transparency.”

Through this partnership, he added, “we aim to strengthen tax administration, curb tax evasion and create a more level playing field for businesses in The Gambia especially for the SMEs.”

He added that the e-invoicing will be accompanied by a digital signature which cannot be tampered with by any means.