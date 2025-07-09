Attempts to bring back diaspora voting failed

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Attempts to bring back Clause 14 in the Election Bill which would have enabled Gambians in the diaspora to participate in election from their bases overseas, has failed.

The clause was initially removed after 25 members from the majority caucus voted against it in March.

Yesterday, the Representative of Kiang West, Lamin Ceesay, tabled a motion for the Assembly to reconsider its decision and bring back Clause 14 arguing that the provision is crucial for fostering stability within the country’s political landscape.

He also mentioned a recent ruling on diaspora voting by the Supreme Court affirming that Gambians in the diaspora have the right to register and vote in public elections.

However majority leader Billay G Tunkara raised an objection to the motion and asked the presiding Speaker, Seedy Njie to reject it on the grounds that the motion contravenes the Standing Orders of the Assembly.

Other NAMs like Sainey Jawara of Lower Saloum and Suwaibou Touray of Wuli East also raised objections to the motion arguing that the procedure used is flawed.

The motion was finally put to a vote with 21 members from the NPP, NRP as well as nominated and independent members voting against it while 16 members mainly from the opposition UDP and PDOIS, voted yes.