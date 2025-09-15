4 minors arrested with cannabis

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) have recently arrested a total of 4 alleged child offenders in different places across the country.

Updating The Standard on the latest development, Ousman Saidybah, the PRO of Dleag, said this was reported during a summary situational update on Dleag’s weekly summary activities from the 5th to 11th of this month.

He added that the 4 alleged child offenders were part of 27 accused persons involved in 20 drug related cases.

He said 25 of the arrestees are Gambians while the remaining 2 are Senegalese.

The Dleag PRO also gave a summary of the facts relating to the alleged child offenders as follows: “One of them is 13 years old and he was arrested with 13 wraps of cannabis at Bansang in the Central River Region. Another one, a 16- year old, was arrested with 10 wraps of cannabis at Basse Layout in the Upper River Region, another 16 year old was arrested with 33 wraps while 6 bundles of cannabis was seized from the fourth minor, a 17-year old at Kartong in the West Coast Region.”