Minister walks away from heated interview over auditor general’s redeployment

By Tabora Bojang

Information Minister Dr Ismaila Ceesay had to walk out of an interview with veteran journalist Pa Modou Bojang of Membekering Radio and TV following a heated exchange over the redeployment of Auditor General Modou Ceesay, who last week declined an offer to become trade minister.

Minister Ceesay had claimed that the Auditor General initially “verbally accepted” his appointment as trade minister during a meeting with the president and he has therefore been “replaced.”

“The president had called him and informed him about his appointment and he accepted the offer,” Ceesay stated.

However when Journalist Pa Modou Bojang put it to the minster that the auditor general’s job is protected from interference and random removal by the president except in cases of incompetence, medical conditions or other grounds provided by the law, Minister Ceesay insisted that the constitutional provision is only relevant where the auditor general is dismissed but in this case “he was promoted and had accepted it.”

When the journalist asked how he was sure of what he was saying since he was not present at the meeting between the president and the auditor general, Minster Ceesay said:

“My presence is not important. I don’t have to be there. I am only giving you the facts of the matter”.

After several minutes of back and forth on the matter, Pa Modou announced he was going to invite callers into the programme. At this point Minster Ceesay swiftly said he has no time to wait for callers and walked away from the studio.

“I cannot wait for the line. I came here to talk to you,” the minister told his host.